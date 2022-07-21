Liberation Day 2022 b-roll

This video depicts b-roll footage of the Liberation Day Parade on Guam, July 21, 2022. This parade marked the 78th annual commemoration of Guam’s liberation by the U.S. military forces on July 21, 1944, which ended the Japanese occupation that began in 1941. (US. Air Force video by SSgt. Ryan Brooks)
|07.21.2022
|07.24.2022 08:18
|B-Roll
|851289
|220721-F-SX156-1001
|DOD_109123892
|00:06:33
|GU
|1
|1
