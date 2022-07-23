Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MT, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Lauren OConnor 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Montana's Military Open House event, co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 23, 2022. Package includes a swear-in, maintenance performance and aerial performance.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851280
    VIRIN: 220723-O-NE881-0002
    Filename: DOD_109123687
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: MT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Montana's Military Open House, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

