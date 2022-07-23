B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the Montana's Military Open House event, co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 23, 2022. Package includes a swear-in, maintenance performance and aerial performance.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851280
|VIRIN:
|220723-O-NE881-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109123687
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Montana's Military Open House, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
