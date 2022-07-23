A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper with the 163rd Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, refuels during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 21th, 2022. The MQ-9 Reaper received fuel via aviation delivered ground refueling from an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764, marking the first time the MQ-9 received fuel from a joint asset and the first time an Air National Guard MQ-9 received fuel from another aircraft. The MQ-9 Reaper provided close air support to Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 during its execution of the fire support coordination exercise of ITX as the Marine Corps Reserve continues to work to integrate with sister services in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851279
|VIRIN:
|220721-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123686
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, California Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper supports Marine Corps Reserve's ITX, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
