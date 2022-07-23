Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper supports Marine Corps Reserve's ITX

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper with the 163rd Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, refuels during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 21th, 2022. The MQ-9 Reaper received fuel via aviation delivered ground refueling from an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764, marking the first time the MQ-9 received fuel from a joint asset and the first time an Air National Guard MQ-9 received fuel from another aircraft. The MQ-9 Reaper provided close air support to Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 during its execution of the fire support coordination exercise of ITX as the Marine Corps Reserve continues to work to integrate with sister services in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851279
    VIRIN: 220721-M-AB253-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123686
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper supports Marine Corps Reserve's ITX, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESERVES
    MILITARY
    TWENTYNINE PALMS
    MARINES
    MFRITX422

