    Wet Gap Crossing

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    On July 18-19, staff members of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division partnered with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, both of the South Dakota National Guard, at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, to conduct a Wet Gap Crossing exercise. To set the conditions for a WGX during combat operations, a division tactical command post (DTAC) serves as the command-and-control element of the crossing site. The DTAC contains a fraction of the unit headquarters and controls operations for a limited time. Detailed planning and extensive preparation can ensure success in the fundamental elements of a deliberate wet gap crossing.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Camp Ripley

