On July 18-19, staff members of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division partnered with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, both of the South Dakota National Guard, at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, to conduct a Wet Gap Crossing exercise. To set the conditions for a WGX during combat operations, a division tactical command post (DTAC) serves as the command-and-control element of the crossing site. The DTAC contains a fraction of the unit headquarters and controls operations for a limited time. Detailed planning and extensive preparation can ensure success in the fundamental elements of a deliberate wet gap crossing.
