B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 23, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851270
|VIRIN:
|220723-O-NE881-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123452
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Motana's Military Open House B-roll, by Lauren OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
