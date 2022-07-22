Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231st and 291st Transportation Company Conducts Perimeter Defense Training at WAREX

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Karlos Ortiz 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The soldiers of the 231st and 291st Transportation Company repel a vehicle breach and small arms fire OPFOR attack while conducting perimeter defense during annual WAREX training mission at Tactical Training Base Independence on July 21, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851269
    VIRIN: 220722-A-BU958-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123414
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, 231st and 291st Transportation Company Conducts Perimeter Defense Training at WAREX, by SPC Karlos Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Lightning Strikes
    RailSplitters
    WAREX782202

