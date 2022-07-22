The soldiers of the 231st and 291st Transportation Company repel a vehicle breach and small arms fire OPFOR attack while conducting perimeter defense during annual WAREX training mission at Tactical Training Base Independence on July 21, 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851269
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-BU958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123414
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231st and 291st Transportation Company Conducts Perimeter Defense Training at WAREX, by SPC Karlos Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT