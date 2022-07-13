Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman performs hot-pit refuel in Australia

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen, assigned to 131st and 509th Bomb Wing, perform a hot-pit refuel of a B-2 Spirit with a Royal Australian Air Force hydrant cart at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, July 13, 2022. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851254
    VIRIN: 220713-F-DG885-1002
    Filename: DOD_109123023
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    bomber task force

