Airmen, assigned to 131st and 509th Bomb Wing, perform a hot-pit refuel of a B-2 Spirit with a Royal Australian Air Force hydrant cart at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, July 13, 2022. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 06:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851254
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-DG885-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109123023
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Whiteman performs hot-pit refuel in Australia, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
