Garuda Canti Dharma - EOD Training

American and Australian Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) soldiers train TNI Peacekeepers on safely handling and disposing of explosives with live munitions. This training is vital to saving the lives of civilians and property in conflict areas. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|07.23.2022
|07.23.2022 01:49
|Package
|851251
|220723-A-OJ129-1001
|DOD_109122881
|00:01:11
|JAKARTA, ID
|1
|1
