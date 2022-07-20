Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    .50 Cal B-Roll

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Amanda Treible 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 863rd Engineer Battalion fire M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as part of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 July 20, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851230
    VIRIN: 220720-A-AB097-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109122439
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, .50 Cal B-Roll, by SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Lightning Strikes
    Rail Splitters
    WAREX 782202

