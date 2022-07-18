Wet Gap Crossing Interview Package

153rd Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery from South Dakota, along with Minnesota's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry, conduct Bridging Operations on Ferrell Lake at Camp Ripley, in Little Falls, Minnesota on 18 July 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 18:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|851220
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-YH333-142
|Filename:
|DOD_109122286
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
