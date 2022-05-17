Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The Wyoming National Guard hosted their partners from the Tunisian Army to conduct a familiarization event on field maintenance operations with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. These educational exchanges allow officers and enlisted leaders to work side by side. Additionally, this event furthers our relationship by building solid bonds crucial for future operations, stateside or deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851218
    VIRIN: 220517-Z-KB070-0010
    Filename: DOD_109122264
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SHERIDAN, WY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Excelling Through Partnership, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    State Partnership Program
    defense
    Tunisia
    Tunisian Army
    SPP
    knowyourmil

