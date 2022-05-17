Excelling Through Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wyoming National Guard hosted their partners from the Tunisian Army to conduct a familiarization event on field maintenance operations with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. These educational exchanges allow officers and enlisted leaders to work side by side. Additionally, this event furthers our relationship by building solid bonds crucial for future operations, stateside or deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)