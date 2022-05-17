The Wyoming National Guard hosted their partners from the Tunisian Army to conduct a familiarization event on field maintenance operations with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. These educational exchanges allow officers and enlisted leaders to work side by side. Additionally, this event furthers our relationship by building solid bonds crucial for future operations, stateside or deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851218
|VIRIN:
|220517-Z-KB070-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_109122264
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|SHERIDAN, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Excelling Through Partnership, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT