652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities

The 652 Engineer Battalion builds a seven-platform floating bridge, completing the project in 5 minutes less than the 23-minute standard. The bridge was then used to ferry troops and vehicles, including an M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, across the Mississippi River and back.
|07.15.2022
|07.22.2022 16:19
|Package
|851198
|220715-A-VP019-010
|DOD_109122092
|00:01:28
|MN, US
|0
|0
