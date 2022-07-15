Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities

    MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    The 652 Engineer Battalion builds a seven-platform floating bridge, completing the project in 5 minutes less than the 23-minute standard. The bridge was then used to ferry troops and vehicles, including an M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, across the Mississippi River and back.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851198
    VIRIN: 220715-A-VP019-010
    Filename: DOD_109122092
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DGOV
    Bridging Operation
    652nd Engineer Battalion

