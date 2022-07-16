Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJNG Soldiers train Albanian Armed Forces at XCTC live range

    FT. DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct a live fire exercise with Albanian Armed Forces Soldiers as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York, July 16, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    Location: FT. DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJNG Soldiers train Albanian Armed Forces at XCTC live range, by SGT Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Albania
    XCTC
    NJNG
    444th MPAD
    44th IBCT

