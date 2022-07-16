NJNG Soldiers train Albanian Armed Forces at XCTC live range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851193" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct a live fire exercise with Albanian Armed Forces Soldiers as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York, July 16, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)