NJNG Soldiers train Albanian Armed Forces at XCTC live range

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct a live fire exercise with Albanian Armed Forces Soldiers as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York, July 16, 2022. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)
|07.16.2022
|07.22.2022 15:44
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FT. DRUM, NY, US
