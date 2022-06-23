Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports: Perigos da viagem - Relatórios CBP

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    O agente da Patrulha de Fronteira da Alfândega e Proteção de Fronteiras dos EUA, Kevin Wright, fala sobre os perigos que os migrantes enfrentarão ao tentar cruzar ilegalmente a fronteira para os Estados Unidos.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agent, Kevin Wright speaks about the dangers migrants will face trying to illegally cross the border into the United States.

    Portuguese version of Dangers of the Journey

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851184
    VIRIN: 220623-H-D0456-005
    Filename: DOD_109121868
    Length: 00:01:58
    Language: Portuguese
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Reports: Perigos da viagem - Relatórios CBP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    portuguese
    cbpreports
    dangers of the journey

