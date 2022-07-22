Staff Sgt. Brittany Jones, newly assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, talks about her experience during the brigade's H2F in processing program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851174
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-WA772-550
|Filename:
|DOD_109121787
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
This work, Muleskinner H2F In-processing Program, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
