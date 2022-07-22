Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muleskinner H2F In-processing Program

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Brittany Jones, newly assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, talks about her experience during the brigade's H2F in processing program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851174
    VIRIN: 220722-A-WA772-550
    Filename: DOD_109121787
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    This work, Muleskinner H2F In-processing Program, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Forces Command
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine
    People First
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

