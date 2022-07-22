Vice President Harris participates in a conversation and discusses significant issues facing the American people during the National Urban League Annual Conference.
Washington, DC
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|851171
|Filename:
|DOD_109121723
|Length:
|00:35:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice President Harris Participates in a Conversation at the National Urban League Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT