Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conducts flight operations with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Atlantic Ocean in prior to its maiden deployment. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk in preparation for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851163
|VIRIN:
|220722-N-VX693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121545
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Integration, by PO3 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT