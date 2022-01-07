Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Integration

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conducts flight operations with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Atlantic Ocean in prior to its maiden deployment. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk in preparation for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Adonica Munoz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851163
    VIRIN: 220722-N-VX693-1001
    Filename: DOD_109121545
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    Wolverines
    GRF
    CVW8
    CVN78
    VX693

