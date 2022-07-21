USAF Thunderbirds Montana Sunset Time-Lapse

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" pilots perform
during Montana's Military Open House "Flight over the Falls" at Montana Air
National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, July 22, 2022. The Thunderbirds
are the U.S. Air Force's premier air demonstration squadron. (U.S. Air
National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe A. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851154
|VIRIN:
|220721-Z-XD246-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109121410
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
