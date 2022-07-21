Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds Montana Sunset Time-Lapse

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" pilots perform
    during Montana's Military Open House "Flight over the Falls" at Montana Air
    National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, July 22, 2022. The Thunderbirds
    are the U.S. Air Force's premier air demonstration squadron. (U.S. Air
    National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe A. Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851154
    VIRIN: 220721-Z-XD246-0001
    Filename: DOD_109121410
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Thunderbirds Montana Sunset Time-Lapse, by MSgt Joe Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sunset
    fighter jet
    Timelapse
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    120th AW
    Thunderbirds Airshow

