    NJNG Soldiers conduct Sling Load Exercise at XCTC

    FT. DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Sean Brenner with Charlie Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, talks about a sling-load training at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise, July 21, 2022 on Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez, Sgt. Bruce Daddis and Pfc. Michael Hayes)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851152
    VIRIN: 220721-A-IY093-687
    Filename: DOD_109121389
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FT. DRUM, NY, US

    This work, NJNG Soldiers conduct Sling Load Exercise at XCTC, by SGT Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sling Load
    XCTC
    NJNG
    444th MPAD
    112th Field Artillery
    44th IBCT

