NJNG Soldiers conduct Sling Load Exercise at XCTC

New Jersey Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Sean Brenner with Charlie Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, talks about a sling-load training at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise, July 21, 2022 on Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez, Sgt. Bruce Daddis and Pfc. Michael Hayes)