    UH-60 Black Hawk hoist training at Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and 1-168th Force Support Squadron with the Wisconsin National Guard training crew chiefs, medics and medics live hoist training at Big Sandy Lake on June 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851150
    VIRIN: 220607-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_109121337
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Black Hawk hoist training at Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WING
    Fort McCoy
    147th Aviation Regiment
    2-104th General Support Aviation BN
    1-168th Force Support Squadron

