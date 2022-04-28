Buoy Tender Olympics 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutters Abbie Burgess, Katherine Walker, Oak, and Sycamore participate in the 2022 First District Buoy Tender Olympics in Newport, Rhode Island on April 28, 2022. The olympics were part of a two-day event to facilitate communication and coordination between buoy tenders throughout the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)