    Buoy Tender Olympics 2022

    RI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutters Abbie Burgess, Katherine Walker, Oak, and Sycamore participate in the 2022 First District Buoy Tender Olympics in Newport, Rhode Island on April 28, 2022. The olympics were part of a two-day event to facilitate communication and coordination between buoy tenders throughout the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851143
    VIRIN: 220428-G-HT254-161
    Filename: DOD_109121123
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: RI, US

    morale
    ATON
    competition
    roundup
    aids to navigation
    heat and beat

