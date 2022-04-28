Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutters Abbie Burgess, Katherine Walker, Oak, and Sycamore participate in the 2022 First District Buoy Tender Olympics in Newport, Rhode Island on April 28, 2022. The olympics were part of a two-day event to facilitate communication and coordination between buoy tenders throughout the Northeast. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851140
|VIRIN:
|220428-G-HT254-878
|Filename:
|DOD_109121107
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Buoy Tender Olympics 2022, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT