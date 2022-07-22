Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Hazards Open Burn Pit Registry Process

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    Learn about the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry's purpose, eligibility requirements, and enrollment process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851139
    VIRIN: 220722-D-CQ400-064
    Filename: DOD_109121041
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Hazards Open Burn Pit Registry Process, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health
    Veterans Affairs
    deployment
    burn pit
    airborne hazard

