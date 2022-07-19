British Army 26th Royal Defence Regiment engages targets during a live-fire mission as part of exercise Dynamic Front 22 (DF 22) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 19, 2022.
DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851115
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-XV631-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_109120658
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 22 British MLRS, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
