    Camp Zama Celebrates America

    JAPAN

    07.02.2022

    Video by Seaman Victoria Schiebel 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama celebrated America for the Fourth of July by opening its gates to its Japanese Neighbors since 2019.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 01:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851113
    VIRIN: 220702-N-XP371-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120590
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Celebrates America, by SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    MWR
    military
    USAF
    army

