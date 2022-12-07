Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220713-N-YA628-5046

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    07.12.2022

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Cmdr. Michael Hughes, left, executive officer, Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, center, commanding officer, and Ensign Sirena Woodall, right, monitor surface contacts from the pilothouse as the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the waters near the Paracel Islands as part of a freedom of navigation operation. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220713-N-YA628-5046
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    FONOP
    South China Sea
    USS Benfold
    DDG 65

