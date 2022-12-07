Cmdr. Michael Hughes, left, executive officer, Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, center, commanding officer, and Ensign Sirena Woodall, right, monitor surface contacts from the pilothouse as the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the waters near the Paracel Islands as part of a freedom of navigation operation. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|07.12.2022
|07.21.2022 21:53
|B-Roll
|851105
|220713-N-YA628-5046
|DOD_109120372
|00:00:29
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|0
|0
