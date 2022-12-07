220713-N-YA628-5046

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cmdr. Michael Hughes, left, executive officer, Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, center, commanding officer, and Ensign Sirena Woodall, right, monitor surface contacts from the pilothouse as the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the waters near the Paracel Islands as part of a freedom of navigation operation. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.