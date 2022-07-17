Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It's Quite the Oar-deal: John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosts 18 canoe clubs during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, MCBH, July 17, 2022. MCBH hosted the canoe regatta in conjunction with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, as an opportunity to foster relations between the base and the local community. MCBH previously hosted the event in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851103
    VIRIN: 220721-M-VH951-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120362
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's Quite the Oar-deal: John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, 2022, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT