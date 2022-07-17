It's Quite the Oar-deal: John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, 2022

Marine Corps Base Hawaii hosts 18 canoe clubs during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, MCBH, July 17, 2022. MCBH hosted the canoe regatta in conjunction with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, as an opportunity to foster relations between the base and the local community. MCBH previously hosted the event in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
|07.17.2022
|07.21.2022 22:26
|Package
|851103
|220721-M-VH951-1001
|DOD_109120362
|00:01:53
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|1
