    F-35s visit Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to perform combined training with the Republic of Korea Air Force, July 5, 2022. During the training, U.S. forces and ROKAF conducted routine training flights to promote teamwork between the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 23:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 851101
    VIRIN: 220721-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109120322
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-35s visit Kunsan, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Korea
    Fighter
    F-35

