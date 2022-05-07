F-35s visit Kunsan

F-35 Lightning II aircraft visit Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to perform combined training with the Republic of Korea Air Force, July 5, 2022. During the training, U.S. forces and ROKAF conducted routine training flights to promote teamwork between the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|07.05.2022
|07.21.2022 23:13
|Commercials
|851100
|220721-F-HV886-5001
|DOD_109120321
|00:00:29
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
