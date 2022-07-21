Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TNI Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) hosts Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 at the Indonesian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Center (PMPP), where trainers instruct service members from 22 countries tactics and techniques for United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851099
    VIRIN: 220721-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120310
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNI Garuda Canti Dharma 2022, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PKO
    GPOI
    WPS
    Garuda Canti Dharma
    GCD22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT