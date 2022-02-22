Navy Expanded Operational Stress Control: Module #1

Chief Petty Officer Henry Forrest, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, presents module one of the Navy’s Expanded Operational Stress Control content.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 20:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851098
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-MU509-510
|Filename:
|DOD_109120245
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
