    Navy Expanded Operational Stress Control: Module #1

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Petty Officer Henry Forrest, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, presents module one of the Navy’s Expanded Operational Stress Control content.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851098
    VIRIN: 220222-F-MU509-510
    Filename: DOD_109120245
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expanded Operational Stress Control: Module #1, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resilience
    Operational Stress Control
    stress management

