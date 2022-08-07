National Guard Infantry Conduct Live Fire Exercise at XCTC

Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct a Live Fire Exercise on July 12, 2022 at the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 19:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851086
|VIRIN:
|220708-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120179
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
