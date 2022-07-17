Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XCTC Morale Flight with Massachusetts National Guard

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Pfc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Massachusetts Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team undergo a morale flight on July 16, 2022 at Fort Drum, New York. The Soldiers were participating in a morale flight during their eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851084
    VIRIN: 220717-Z-PJ092-0419
    Filename: DOD_109120166
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XCTC Morale Flight with Massachusetts National Guard, by PFC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NJ National Guard Fort Drum. 44th IBCT MA Army National Guard

