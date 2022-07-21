Liberation Day 2022 b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows b-roll footage of the Liberation Day parade on Guam, July 21, 2022. This parade marked the 78th commemoration of Guam's liberation by the U.S. military forces on July 21, 1944, which ended the Japanese occupation that had begun in 1941.