Liberation Day 2022 b-roll

This video shows b-roll footage of the Liberation Day parade on Guam, July 21, 2022. This parade marked the 78th commemoration of Guam's liberation by the U.S. military forces on July 21, 1944, which ended the Japanese occupation that had begun in 1941.
