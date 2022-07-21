Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberation Day 2022 b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    07.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows b-roll footage of the Liberation Day parade on Guam, July 21, 2022. This parade marked the 78th commemoration of Guam's liberation by the U.S. military forces on July 21, 1944, which ended the Japanese occupation that had begun in 1941.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851081
    VIRIN: 220721-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120150
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberation Day 2022 b-roll, by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    asd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT