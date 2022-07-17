SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Soldiers of the 311th SC (T) Support Unit unleashed a hail of fire on the range during their annual weapons qualification on July 17, 2022. 97% of the unit qualified, significantly improving the unit's readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 20:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851072
|VIRIN:
|220717-A-MN148-786
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109120079
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 311th SC (T) Support Unit Unleashes Hailstorm on the Range, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
