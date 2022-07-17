Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th SC (T) Support Unit Unleashes Hailstorm on the Range

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Soldiers of the 311th SC (T) Support Unit unleashed a hail of fire on the range during their annual weapons qualification on July 17, 2022. 97% of the unit qualified, significantly improving the unit's readiness.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 20:05
    TAGS

    weapons
    weapons qual
    kerry wright
    311sc
    311 sc

