Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Inflation Impacts, Vaught Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom, Red Hawk Beddown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, new policies and information for Airmen regarding inflation and personal finances, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Wilma Vaught is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph moves forward with construction to prepare for the new 5th generation T-7A Red Hawk training jet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851067
    VIRIN: 220721-F-VQ832-1002
    Filename: DOD_109120026
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Inflation Impacts, Vaught Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom, Red Hawk Beddown, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT