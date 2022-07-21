Around the Air Force: Inflation Impacts, Vaught Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom, Red Hawk Beddown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, new policies and information for Airmen regarding inflation and personal finances, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Wilma Vaught is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph moves forward with construction to prepare for the new 5th generation T-7A Red Hawk training jet.