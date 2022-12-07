Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Levee Upgrades (SREL C3) Aerial Video

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Construction is underway on 2 miles of levee improvements along the Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) in the Pocket neighborhood. This is the third major construction contract to address seepage and stability concerns with the levee.

    This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.

    Learn more at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851064
    VIRIN: 220721-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_109120021
    Length: 00:01:28
    Language: English
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    This work, Sacramento Levee Upgrades (SREL C3) Aerial Video, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    flood risk
    Sacramento levees
    levee failure
    SREL

