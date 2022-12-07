Construction is underway on 2 miles of levee improvements along the Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) in the Pocket neighborhood. This is the third major construction contract to address seepage and stability concerns with the levee.
This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.
Learn more at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851064
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109120021
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Language:
|English
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento Levee Upgrades (SREL C3) Aerial Video, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
