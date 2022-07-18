Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behavioral health specialists train to mitigate stress

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Vail Forbeck 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC) Detachments including the 328th Medical Detachment, the 327th Medical Detachment, and the 393rd Medical Logistics Company conducted a behavioral health training exercise July 18 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.

    Several members of the participating units role-played as Soldiers of an infantry unit. COSC detachment team members then engaged with the roleplaying Soldiers to identify which individuals were exhibiting concerning behavioral health symptoms that needed addressed. During the exercise COSC teams trained on behavioral health assessments in the field, traumatic event management, and performance of walk-abouts.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Vail Forbeck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851053
    VIRIN: 220718-Z-PS604-001
    Filename: DOD_109119819
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behavioral health specialists train to mitigate stress, by SPC Vail Forbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    New Jersey

    Fort Dix

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Mental Health Service

    TAGS

    Behavioral Health
    393rd Medical Logistics Company
    Combat and Operational Stress Control
    439th Multifunctional Medical Battalion
    327th Medical Detachment
    328th Medical Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT