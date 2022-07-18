Behavioral health specialists train to mitigate stress

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC) Detachments including the 328th Medical Detachment, the 327th Medical Detachment, and the 393rd Medical Logistics Company conducted a behavioral health training exercise July 18 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.
Several members of the participating units role-played as Soldiers of an infantry unit. COSC detachment team members then engaged with the roleplaying Soldiers to identify which individuals were exhibiting concerning behavioral health symptoms that needed addressed. During the exercise COSC teams trained on behavioral health assessments in the field, traumatic event management, and performance of walk-abouts.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Vail Forbeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 17:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851053
|VIRIN:
|220718-Z-PS604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119819
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
