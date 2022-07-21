Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New AFCENT CC Message to Force

    QATAR

    07.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Alejandra Fontalvo 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force's (Air Forces Central), new commander delivers a welcome message to the AFCENT community.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 14:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 851037
    VIRIN: 220721-F-SY677-0003
    Filename: DOD_109119675
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: QA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    Ninth Air Force
    CFACC
    9AF

