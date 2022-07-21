Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th ARS seizes 'Golden State' opportunity to refuel F-16s

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 54th Air Refueling Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, provided air refueling to multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 310th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, at March Air Reserve Base, California, July 11-15, 2022. U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851017
    VIRIN: 220721-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_109119141
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    March ARB
    97th AMW
    54th ARS
    310th FS
    multi-capable Airmen
    97th MXS

