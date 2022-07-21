54th ARS seizes 'Golden State' opportunity to refuel F-16s

Airmen from the 54th Air Refueling Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, provided air refueling to multiple F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 310th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, at March Air Reserve Base, California, July 11-15, 2022. U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851017
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-YW496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109119141
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
