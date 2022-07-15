Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ito 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 652 Engineer Battalion builds a seven-platform floating bridge, using 12,000-pound bays. They aimed to construct the bridge in less than the 23-minute standard, and finished in less than 18 minutes. That floating bridge was then used to ferry troops and vehicles, including an M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, across the Mississippi River and back.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851011
    VIRIN: 220715-A-VP019-010
    Filename: DOD_109119078
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    364th TPASE
    Camp Ripley
    652nd Engineer Battalion
    Bridging Operation
    Bridging Ops
    wet gap crossing
    Bridging System
    wet gap training
    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element
    camp ripley minnesota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT