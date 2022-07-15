The 652 Engineer Battalion builds a seven-platform floating bridge, using 12,000-pound bays. They aimed to construct the bridge in less than the 23-minute standard, and finished in less than 18 minutes. That floating bridge was then used to ferry troops and vehicles, including an M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, across the Mississippi River and back.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851011
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-VP019-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109119078
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT