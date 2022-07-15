652nd Engineer Battalion Showcases Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 652 Engineer Battalion builds a seven-platform floating bridge, using 12,000-pound bays. They aimed to construct the bridge in less than the 23-minute standard, and finished in less than 18 minutes. That floating bridge was then used to ferry troops and vehicles, including an M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, across the Mississippi River and back.