Grey Wolf Brigade moves vehicles and equipment in Poznan, Poland

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division assist Polish contractors move, secure, and transport vehicles and equipment belonging to the unit at Poznan, Poland, July 20, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, proudly works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|07.20.2022
|07.21.2022 09:06
|B-Roll
|850997
|220720-A-SJ062-1002
|DOD_109118710
|00:02:04
|POZNAN, PL
|0
|0
