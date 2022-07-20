Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.20.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Polish soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 5th Artillery Brigade conduct a fire mission using AHS Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzers during exercise Dynamic Front 22 at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 20, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850994
    VIRIN: 220720-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_109118640
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 22, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DynamicFront
    AC56

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT