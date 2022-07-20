U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Nelson, a motor vehicle operator from Lathrop, Calif., assigned to Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, fires an M240B machine gun during a motorized operations training range, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 20, 2022. ITX is Marine Forces Reserve's premier annual training event as Marines participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that includes all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 00:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850989
|VIRIN:
|220720-M-BD822-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109118468
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LATHROP, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLB-23 Motorized Operations Training, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT