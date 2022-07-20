Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-23 Motorized Operations Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Nelson, a motor vehicle operator from Lathrop, Calif., assigned to Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, fires an M240B machine gun during a motorized operations training range, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 20, 2022. ITX is Marine Forces Reserve's premier annual training event as Marines participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that includes all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 00:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850989
    VIRIN: 220720-M-BD822-0001
    Filename: DOD_109118468
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Hometown: LATHROP, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-23 Motorized Operations Training, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4TH MLG
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    ITX
    MAGTF-23
    MFRITX422

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT