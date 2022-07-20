CLB-23 Motorized Operations Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Nelson, a motor vehicle operator from Lathrop, Calif., assigned to Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, fires an M240B machine gun during a motorized operations training range, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., during Integrated Training Exercise 4-22, on July 20, 2022. ITX is Marine Forces Reserve's premier annual training event as Marines participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise that includes all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)