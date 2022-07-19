video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of multiple F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxi on the runway during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)