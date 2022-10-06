Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBTQ+ Special Emphasis Council

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard LBGTQ+ Council provides a safe space for Soldiers, Airmen, and allies to discuss issues that are unique to their experiences as LBGTQ+ people and provides a forum to bring those issues to senior leaders within the organization to facilitate shared understanding and change.

