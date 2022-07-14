Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Civil Engineer Squadron holds a PRIME BEEF Training Exercise

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Civil Engineer Squadron holds a PRIME BEEF training exercise on July 14, 2022 at Grand Forks Air Force base. The exercise was used to train 319 CE airmen to preform more roles than their primary career focuses on.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    This work, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron holds a PRIME BEEF Training Exercise, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRIME BEEF
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Civil Engineer Squadron
    GFAFB
    319 CE

