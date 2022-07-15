Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin M. Jamieson assumed command of the 3rd Wing at Hanger 2 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2022. Command was turned from Col. Travolis A. Simmons to Jamieson as the event was officiated by Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850917
    VIRIN: 220715-F-SB021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109117435
    Length: 00:48:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Change of Command, by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    JBER
    3rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT