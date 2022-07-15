U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin M. Jamieson assumed command of the 3rd Wing at Hanger 2 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 15, 2022. Command was turned from Col. Travolis A. Simmons to Jamieson as the event was officiated by Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850917
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-SB021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109117435
|Length:
|00:48:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing Change of Command, by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
