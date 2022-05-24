ASBP Blood Drive B-roll from DHA Symposium

B-roll from the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive that took place at the DHA Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia on May 24-26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850913
|VIRIN:
|220524-O-XH734-266
|Filename:
|DOD_109117385
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
